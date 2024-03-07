Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/03/2024 – 12:54

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) decided to apply the penalty of dismissal from public positions held by Antônio Élcio Franco and Roberto Ferreira Dias, who held senior management positions in the Ministry of Health in the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro. The expulsion, published in ordinances in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday, the 7th, is due to the proof of the accusation of their involvement in irregularities in the contracting of international insurance to cover risks related to civil liability for vaccines against covid-19.

“Dismissal from commission position is the expulsion penalty applied to civil servants occupying commissioned positions who have committed irregularities in the exercise of their position, after completion of the due Disciplinary Administrative Process (PAD). The equivalent penalty applicable to public servants is dismissal”, explains the CGU.

Colonel Antônio Élcio Franco held the position of executive secretary of the department. According to the CGU, he is accused of having directed the contracting of vaccine insurance to a certain insurance company, as well as having delegated the task of carrying out the respective market research to a person outside the public service. Roberto Ferreira Dias was director of Health Logistics, and was accused of having continued with the contract without the respective justification for price and market research, not observing legal and regulatory standards. Both Élcio Franco and Roberto Dias were heard at Covid's CPI in Congress, which investigated irregularities in public management at the time regarding actions to combat the pandemic.

The CGU says that the penalty resulted from Administrative Disciplinary Proceedings initiated based on Law No. 8,112/1990, the Public Servant Law, which guaranteed the right to full defense and contradictory proceedings. “The objective was to investigate administrative responsibilities related to irregularities in the contracting of international insurance, by the Ministry of Health, to cover risks related to civil liability for vaccines against covid-19 (R$ 6 million from Pfizer and R$ 4.3 million from Janssen)”.