Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2023 – 22:00

Until November this year, the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) initiated 63 liability cases against companies that circumvented the Anti-Corruption Law. This is a record, surpassing the 60 administrative accountability processes (PAR’s) initiated last year. If compared to 2020 and 2021, shares tripled, as the two years combined had 21 PAR’s.

The unprecedented number of 2023 was reached this Wednesday, 29th, when the CGU minister, Vinícius de Carvalho, published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) two approvals of requests for early judgment by investigated companies.

Regarding early judgments, in which the company requests a faster procedure and assumes its responsibility for the facts, the CGU has already conducted 25 PARs during this year, which resulted in a financial amount of more than R$35.5 million in fines applied. Compared to 2022, there were eight PARs judged in advance, which totaled a little more than R$23 million.

In addition to the financial punishment, the CGU ordered 26 companies that were sanctioned by the Anti-Corruption Law to carry out extraordinary publication of their respective conviction decisions. Institutions need to provide society with broad knowledge of the reasons why they were punished, with publications in large-circulation printed newspapers for one day and on the company’s own website and location for 30 days.

In this year’s decisions, 18 companies were considered unsuitable, that is, these institutions will not be able to participate in new tenders for a stipulated period. Another 12 companies suffered temporary suspensions of the right to bid and contract.

These numbers were possible, according to the CGU, thanks to an internal restructuring of the body. In the change, the areas of Leniency Agreement, Integrity and Accountability were brought together in the Private Integrity Secretariat. This new institutional model made sanctioning processes more agile and made the search for greater integrity in the relationship between companies and Public Administration more effective.