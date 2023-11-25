The agency also wants access to the military’s WhatsApp messages, in addition to documents
The CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) asked the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for access to the WhatsApp conversation data of lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The agency also wants access to the testimonies given by the soldier in the plea bargain agreement. The information is from CNN Brazil.
The Comptroller’s Office aims to analyze the possible involvement of public officials in the episodes of fraud involving the former president’s vaccination card and the alleged irregular entry of jewelry from Saudi Arabia into Brazil. Both cases are investigated. The former president’s defense denies the accusations against the former chief executive.
The access request was forwarded to minister Alexandre de Moraes, with the signature of the CGU minister, Vinicius Marques de Carvalho.
In the request sent to the STF, the CGU asked for Cid’s WhatsApp conversations with former members of the government and former advisors to Bolsonaro. One of the names on the list is former Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque.
According to the minister, the request is made “necessary” for being “It is essential to take appropriate measures” against public officials who may be involved.
The CGU wants access to the messages exchanged by Cid with:
- Júlio Cesar Vieira Gomes – former secretary of the Federal Revenue;
- Bento Albuquerque Junior – former Minister of Mines and Energy;
- José Roberto Bueno Junior – former chief of staff of the Ministry of Mines and Energy;
- Christian Vargas – former head of the Special Advisory for International Relations of the Ministry of Mines and Energy;
- Marcelo da Silva Vieira – former head of the Deputy Office of Historical Documentation of the Presidency;
- Marcelo Costa Câmara – advisor to former president Jair Bolsonaro;
- Sergio Rocha Cordeiro – special advisor to former president Jair Bolsonaro;
- Max Guilherme Machado de Moura – advisor to former president Jair Bolsonaro;
- Luis Marcos dos Reis – former commissioned servant at the Ministry of Tourism;
- Eduardo Crespo Alves – active military.
