The agency also wants access to the military’s WhatsApp messages, in addition to documents

The CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) asked the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for access to the WhatsApp conversation data of lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The agency also wants access to the testimonies given by the soldier in the plea bargain agreement. The information is from CNN Brazil.

The Comptroller’s Office aims to analyze the possible involvement of public officials in the episodes of fraud involving the former president’s vaccination card and the alleged irregular entry of jewelry from Saudi Arabia into Brazil. Both cases are investigated. The former president’s defense denies the accusations against the former chief executive.

The access request was forwarded to minister Alexandre de Moraes, with the signature of the CGU minister, Vinicius Marques de Carvalho.

In the request sent to the STF, the CGU asked for Cid’s WhatsApp conversations with former members of the government and former advisors to Bolsonaro. One of the names on the list is former Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque.

According to the minister, the request is made “necessary” for being “It is essential to take appropriate measures” against public officials who may be involved.

The CGU wants access to the messages exchanged by Cid with: