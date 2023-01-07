The recently sworn in Chief of Staff, Rui Costa, named yesterday the names that will compose the secretariat of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), an entity linked to the ministry. The act was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette.

According to the document, the following will be part of the second echelon of the CGU: Flavio Rezende Dematté (special advisor to the cabinet); Ronald da Silva Balbe (Federal Secretary for Internal Control); Felipe Barbosa Brandt (Private Entity Liability Officer); Marcelo Pontes Vianna (Secretary for Combating Corruption); Renata Alves de Figueiredo (Director of Promotion of Integrity of the Secretariat for Transparency and Prevention of Corruption) and Otavio Moreira de Castro Neves (Director of Open Government, Transparency and Social Participation).

All nominees are CGU career civil servants.

term interruptions

In the same extra edition of the Federal Official Gazette, several interruptions of mandates of alternate members and holders of National and Fiscal Councils of entities of the S system were published.

The measure covers positions in the National Service for Cooperative Learning (Secoop), National Service for Commercial Learning (Senai), Social Service for Commerce (Sesc) and National Service for Industrial Learning (Senai). Term interruptions do not have a fixed term.