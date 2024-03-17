Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 21:46

The General Comptroller of the Union (CGU) annulled the dismissal of Portuguese professor Êmy Virgínia Oliveira da Costa, the first transsexual professor at the Federal Institute of Ceará (IFCE). The chief minister of the CGU, Vinicius Marques de Carvalho, archived the disciplinary process that led to the teacher's dismissal and ordered Êmy's reinstatement to the position she assumed in 2015, via public examination.

He used as justification the “prescription of the punitive intention of the applicable penalties”.

The decision will have retroactive effect, that is, from the date of dismissal, in 2019. This means that she will be entitled to receive wages for the period in which she was unduly removed.

“Servant Emy Virgínia Oliveira da Costa must be reinstated to the federal public position she held, with functional effects from the date on which she was dismissed from public service”, says the decision published in Official Diary of the Union.

The professor was fired because she was absent, on three different occasions, in 2019, to attend PhD seminars in Uruguay. Every time, she made up the classes.

Students signed forms confirming that the content was taught and that there was no harm to learning.

Anticipating classes was the solution found by the professor to participate in the Doctorate activities because, in order to obtain leave to attend postgraduate studies, she needed to be transferred to another IFCE campus and, although the transfer was authorized, it only occurred years later, due to Judicial decision.

The administrative process concluded that the teacher was absent for more than 60 days without justification, which is grounds for dismissal due to “habitual non-attendance”.

Êmy says he suffered persecution and that the process was irregular. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude,” he wrote on Instagram, where he created a campaign against the dismissal, following the CGU decision. “Such a great happiness.”