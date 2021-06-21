CGIL, Landini: “Unblocking layoffs? The democratic estate is at risk”

Maurizio Landini launches a clear alarm after the decision of the government of unlock layoffs next June 30th. “We are faced with a crumbling of the social fabric, – explains the secretary of the CGIL to the Republic – with a barbarization of human relations. Thus the holding of democracy is also put at risk. Never, ever have I seen a truck driver force a picket, overwhelm workers until one is killed. I have never witnessed something like this, but now it has happened. Let’s try to line up three recent news stories: the tampered warper on which poor Luana worked, the braking systems of the Mottarone cable car also tampered with, finally the death of Adil. They are linked by the same logic: the time of life and work is bent to the market and to profit and not to the centrality of the person. This absence of social bonds also jeopardizes the democratic stability of a country “.

“On June 26 – continues Landini to Repubblica – we also go to the streets to ask for an extension of the blockade. There will be three demonstrations: we ask for the extension of the blockade, the extension of social safety nets and to encourage alternative routes to layoffs, from solidarity with those of expansion. The government will convene us and restart the social dialogue so we will build a better Italy. We think that hours, rhythms, working conditions must be negotiated by combining the needs of male and female workers with that of businesses, putting at the focus on people and not just the profit of companies “.