Landini brings an art gallery owner to the CGIL headquarters

At the headquarters of the CGIL a new figure is wandering around. Since the arrival of him, the head of the union, Maurizio Landinidecided to improvise as a patron and bring a art gallery owner among the corridors of the Corso Italia headquarters.

The chosen one is Patrizia Lazoi which, as he writes the newspapertoday he dedicates himself to art exhibitions and events on behalf of the CGIL. And, in detail, she is a union leader assigned to the “exhibitions” office. The art gallery of CGIL in recent years it has been enriched with precious paintings by various and prestigious authors such as Renato Guttuso, Ennio Calabria, Sonia Alvarez, Enrico Benaglia. “An important collection, the result of donations”, therefore no purchases.

But that’s not all, because the history of the union executives is intertwined with a childhood friend of the “big boss” Landini, namely Gianni Prandi. This, in fact, took over the leadership of CGIL communications after the dismissal of the historic spokesperson Massimo Gibelli. The cornerstone of the new communication structure is Futura Srl who also curated a collection of paintings on behalf of the CGIL: a catalog put up for sale at the modest price of 120 euros. A management that is making many managers turn up their noses CGIL.

The decline in membership – told by Newspaper – certifies the difficulties of management Landini. To quell the discontent, the union leaders have passed a change to the national assembly regulations which imposes a ban on citizens and the press from taking part in meetings. Possibility allowed until a few months ago…

