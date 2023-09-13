CGIL, the Gibelli case explodes. The union’s real communication costs emerge: enormous figures

Maurice Landini in the end he decided to speak and tell what is really behind the dismissal of the historic spokesperson of CGIL Maurice Gibelli, but the patch, if possible, risks being worse than the hole. The secretary – we read in Il Giornale – was clear on the subject: “It was a luxury that we couldn’t afford. The issue – thunders the number one of the CGIL – is very simple, the union has carried out an internal reorganization and you don’t see a spokesperson next to me, figure that no longer exists because it is a luxury that we cannot afford: we live on the contributions of members and we need to be careful about how we spend money“. It’s a shame that things aren’t exactly like this: Gibelli’s salary was a burden on the CGIL for just 55 thousand euros gross per year.

The “reorganization” of communicationcontracted out by Landini a couple of years ago to Futura srl ​​(of which Cgil Nazionale is a 48.8% minority shareholder but whose exhibitions it guarantees), turned out instead – continues Il Giornale – quite expensive. In the official CGIL 2021 budget, under the item “charges for the communication sector”, the figure is 2,846 thousand euros. In 2022, 2,710 thousand euros were recorded, of which 2,141 thousand for Futura srl. During 2022, we read, “were carried out capital contributions for 2,002,800 euros to allow Futura srl ​​the continuation of its consolidation“.

