Landini challenges the government. Wages, work, healthcare, pensions but also immigration, for the CGIL there are many chapters of an economic policy that does not guarantee workers’ rights and which, added to the upcoming reforms on differentiated autonomy and the premiership, “tamper” with the Constitution. The CGIL leader raises his game at the very crowded demonstration in Rome with the evocative title “the main road, together for the Constitution”, even if he will never respond to the request that rises repeatedly from the streets for a general strike.

What Maurizio Landini said

“We represent the majority of this country, we want to fight for rights and for work and we will not stop, we will continue until we obtain results”, he says excitedly from the stage at Palazzo Chigi which will soon have to present that a maneuver already rejected by Corso Italia as a maneuver ‘without courage or vision.’ “This is not the square of the opposition, this is the square of those who pay taxes, of those who want to unite the country, of those who want to change it, of those who have no voice”, he claims, thus responding to politics, criticizing the presence of PD leader Elly Schlein in S.Giovanni, and clarifying that it is not “a mistake to be in the streets before the budget law”.

Instead, Landini continues, “a great message from those who say listen to us because we are indicating solutions. And we are not here to protest but to say that it is those who keep this country going, the workers and pensioners, who must be listened to,” he continues. Listen to yourself on taxes, for a “fair” reform that redistributes wealth and stops amnesties, but also on wages.

“The money is there, we have 110 billion in tax evasion, let’s start from there”, he warns before returning to fiercely criticize the government’s attitude on the minimum wage. “It’s time to introduce a minimum hourly wage below which no one should be paid. Five-six euros an hour are starvation wages that no one can receive”, he says even before “reporting what is happening to the CNEL”.

The government, Landini continues, “instead of taking the responsibility of convening the social partners to discuss what to do at work, has subcontracted the issue to the CNEL and has brought in, coincidentally, unions that do not represent anyone, who sign pirate contracts. And in these hours scholars are saying that there is no need even for a law of representation: this is an attack by the CNEL on the free action of workers”, he accuses. But Landini also looks to trade union unity: “we will propose to CISL and UIL to continue the mobilization that we jointly carried out in May”, he says before going on stage. And then immigration, another divisive issue for the CGIL.

“They want to tell us that the problem can be solved by closing ports and borders while they never talk about the fact that more young Italians go abroad than migrants arrive in Italy. So we say it: the government must not engage in a fake tug-of-war for electoral purposes because the issue of emigration is serious and must be addressed seriously. And with Europe the game to be played is how the stability pact is written and how new investments can be activated to grow”, he explains, broadening his gaze to war, peace and the Hamas attack yesterday against Israel .

“We must all be builders of peace and for the self-determination of peoples, including the Palestinians. But we explicitly condemn what Hamas did against the Israeli people. We reiterate our opposition to any form of war”, Landini says again, returning, at the end of his speech of just under an hour, to the defense of the Constitution.

“We clearly told President Meloni that we have always defended the Constitution: we defended it with Berlusconi and we defended it with Renzi. But the fight for its application does not end today but begins: and this means that we will take action territory by territory in which we will claim the right to housing, decent work, health and education”, he concludes.

Finally, there was controversy between the organizers and the Police Headquarters regarding attendance: to the 35,000 estimated by the police forces, CGIL and associations responded with a credible estimate of around 200,000 participants. However, Landini himself puts the dispute to rest: “the CGIL doesn’t give numbers. They say 35 thousand? Let them come and count on us,” he replies. (by Alessandra Testorio)