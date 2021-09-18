Cgil, 3.9 million substantially unemployed, index at 14.5%

In Italy in 2020 substantial unemployment numbered 3.9 million people, one million and six hundred thousand more than the official figure. This is what emerges from the research report on the labor market, prepared by the Di Vittorio Foundation, entitled ‘Substantial unemployment “. To measure the real consistency of unemployment in Italy, the Fdv formulates a new estimate, that of’ substantial unemployment ‘ , a calculation defined as “realistic” and “reliable” that “aligns the Italian data to the European ones.” The substantial unemployment index (IDS) considers in addition to the official unemployed recorded by Istat (2.3 million) unemployed (1.6 million), that is people aged 15-64, with previous work experience and immediately available to work, identified on the basis of the reasons that explain the lack of job search. substantial thus reaches 14.5% in 2020, with an increase of 5.3 percentage points compared to the official unemployment rate. Declined by gender, the index stands at 12.8% among men (8.4% and ‘ the official male unemployment rate) and 16.7% among women (10.2% is the official female unemployment rate); considering the macro divisions, it rises to 8.7% in the North, 12.1% in the Center, 25.5% in the South, while the official rates are respectively 5.8%, 8.0% and 15 , 9%.

“The fundamental parameters of the labor market – says the president of the Di Vittorio Fulvio Fammoni Foundation – are anomalous compared to those of the EU, starting with unemployment”. “Identifying substantial unemployment – he underlines – is not just a research exercise, but represents a useful indication for interpreting the true dimension and dynamics of the Italian labor market and consequently for identifying the policies necessary to first increase the employment, because even the return to pre-pandemic employment levels would always see us much lower than the European averages “. For the confederal secretary of the CGIL, Tania Scacchetti “from these surveys the real condition of fragility of our labor market clearly emerges. The growth of employment, stable and of quality, should be the obsession for any choice of economic policy and social “. “For this reason – he continues – in addition to protecting and defending existing jobs, public and private investments and the resources of the NRP must be strongly conditioned to the growth of employment, starting with that of young people and women”. “We need – reiterates Scacchetti – an extraordinary plan for employment, primarily for the public sectors; clear choices of industrial policy that must be accompanied by reforms of shock absorbers and active policies. The country – concludes the confederal secretary – needs to a growth that puts work at the center “.