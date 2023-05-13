The distance between the richest municipality and the poorest one in Italy is “shortened” and, paradoxically, the parts remain reversed like last year. In fact, the place with the highest income, Lajatico (Pisa), in central Italy, and the poorest one, Cavargna (Como), a town in the ‘rich’ north bordering the Swiss. To say it is the Research Office of the Cgia of Mestre, which analyzed the data of the Ministry of Economy and Finance referring to the 2021 Irpef tax returns.

This paradoxical situation is attributable to the fact that the 985 taxpayers residing in Lajatico in 2021 declared an average income of 54,708 euros, and the 94 present in the village of Cavargna only 6,314 euros.

After Lajatico, which counts the tenor Andrea Bocelli among its inhabitants, in second place we find Basiglio (Milan) with 49,325 euros, Portofino (Genoa) with 45,617 euros, Bogogno (Novara) with 42,366 euros and Varenna (Lecco) with 42,254 euros.

The first capital municipality is Milan, in 12th place overall, with 37,189 euros, practically double the 18,706 euros declared in Ragusa. Monza follows at 33rd (32,237 euros), Bergamo at 39th (31,883 euros) and Pavia at 57th (30,606 euros). The richest municipality in the South is Sant’Agata li Battiati (Catania), 152nd with 28,055 euros, San Gregorio di Catania 155th with 28,019 euros and Cagliari which is 266th with 26,985 euros.