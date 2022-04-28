The Chinese adventure arrives in dealerships with a price list of just under 10 thousand euros and an engine derived from Ktm. Two set-ups

The first examples of the 800MT, the large-volume adventure by CFMoto, a Chinese company that arrived in Italy thanks to the work of Padana Sviluppo (importer of Kymco, Lifan, Voge and Yadea), arrive in the dealerships. The 800MT is a particularly awaited motorcycle because it is part of the promising medium-displacement road adventure-enduro segment. And above all because its really aggressive price, combined with a mechanics where an engine shared with Ktm stands out, places it among the potential queens of the Italian market. There are two versions: Sport and Touring.

motor – The CFMoto 800MT is equipped with a 799 cc Ktm in-line twin engine with 67 kW (91.1 Hp) of power at 9,000 rpm and a torque of 75 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Thanks to the anti-skip clutch, gear changes are smoother, while the two driving modes allow for greater driving safety: the Rain map has a more delicate throttle response to reduce tire slippage in wet conditions, while the Sport mode it is suitable for dry roads. The throttle response is quick, the engine power is not limited and the driving experience is more exciting; the ride-by-wire throttle with Bosch electronic system controls the opening and closing of the throttle body, optimizing combustion and thus reducing fuel consumption. The powerplant weighing 51.4 kg is manufactured at the KTMR2R plant in Zhejiang. The cable-operated clutch is non-adjustable mechanical anti-skip. The gearbox is six-speed, electronic bi-directional for the touring version. The coupons are expected every year or every 15,000 km.

cycling – The frame is made of steel tubes, the swingarm has a double aluminum arm, while the shock absorber is operated without levers. The bolted seat post is made of a steel tube trellis. The rims are in aluminum alloy for the Sport while tubeless spokes for the Touring with anodized channel. The front measures 19×2.5 ", the rear 17×4.5". The original equipment tires are Maxxis Adventure MA1 in size 110 / 80-19 -150 / 70-17. A capacity of 19 liters is declared for the fuel tank. The 800MT guarantees in terms of travel 165 mm at the front and 160 mm at the rear, the suspensions are fully adjustable. The fork is a Kayaba upside down with 43 mm diameter stems, adjustable in preload and hydraulics both in compression and in rebound, and guarantees 165 mm of travel to the wheel. Triple trees and steering pin are in forged aluminum. The mono shock absorber is a Kyb adjustable in preload through a knob adjuster and in the rebound speed. The excursion it guarantees to the wheel is 160 mm. The 800MT has 190mm of ground clearance and a claimed seat height of 825mm. Steering head angle and wheelbase measure, respectively, 25.0 °, 106.9 mm and 1,531 mm. The Touring version is fitted with a steering damper. The declared weight is 218 kg dry. The braking system with Abs cornering is produced by the Spanish company (owned by Brembo) J.Juan. In front there are 320mm diameter discs paired with four-piston radial calipers, behind is a 260mm disc with two-piston floating caliper.

versions – As mentioned, the CFMoto 800MT arrives on the market in two versions. The road Sport is the most suitable Touring for adventure and off-road. The biggest differences are concentrated in the rims and tires. The dimensions are the same: 110/80 R19 at the front and 150/70 R17 at the rear, but the 800MT Sport is equipped with aluminum alloy wheels and Maxxis Adventure MA1 tubeless tires, capable of guaranteeing excellent abrasion resistance. and grip on paved roads. The Touring version, on the other hand, features cross-spoke rims and offers a more complete package, with two-way Quick shifter, tire pressure monitoring and steering damper. To underline the off-road character there are also handguards, heated grips and rider seat, impact protection and central stand. The colors are also different, the Touring will be available in the Midnight Blue livery, while the Sport version of the 800MT will be on sale in the Nebula Black color.

instrumentation – The instrumentation uses a 7-inch color multifunction TFT IPS display. The 180 ° viewing angle and brightness adjustment allow excellent visibility in all light conditions. Complete information for the rider, including instant and average fuel consumption, average speed, coolant temperature. The instrument cluster also supports Bluetooth connectivity to the smartphone to show navigation maps (using the appropriate CFMoto app). The equipment is completed by the intelligent LED lighting system with automatic switching on of the headlights based on the lighting conditions, which are flanked as standard by the two LED fog lights. To make driving more comfortable we find the automatic return of the direction indicators and the auxiliary lighting function when cornering.

prices – The 800MT is already available at dealerships in the Sport version at the list price of 9,990 euros fc in the Nebula Black color and in the Touring version at the list price of 10,990 euros fc in the Midnight Blue color. In addition, suitcases are also available as accessories: the complete suitcase set including the two side bags and the rear one for 1,090 euros.