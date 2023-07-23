Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2023 – 8:09 am Share

Controversial practice and criticized by scientists for the lack of scientific evidence, homeopathy may have its recognition as a medical specialty revised in the country based on a new analysis of scientific studies, as he declared to the Estadão the 1st vice-president of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), Jeancarlo Cavalcante.

In Brazil, homeopathy has been regulated as a medical specialty since 1980. Since then, more robust evidence has emerged about its ineffectiveness, but the CFM has not revised its position. Now, asked by Estadãothe board says further evidence review will be done.

“The CFM recognizes this specialty. However, as a regulatory body, it is open to new discussions. If the evidence is questioned, nothing prevents a new analysis. I’m going to ask my team to collect this evidence (about the ineffectiveness of homeopathy) and I’m going to take it to the board members for consideration,” Cavalcante told the report after being designated by the board as spokesperson on the subject.

Specialties

According to Cavalcante, the areas of expertise in medicine are recognized as specialties after being analyzed by the Mixed Commission of Specialties, formed by the CFM, the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) and the ministries of Health and Education. This committee was created, however, in 2015. Before that, recognition was done by deliberation of the CFM and AMB, but today, the creation or extinction of a specialty needs to go through the committee.

Homeopathy was recognized by the CFM in 1980 and by the specialties council of the Brazilian Medical Association in 1990. The Brazilian Homeopathic Medical Association, created from the recognition of the specialty by the AMB, is the entity that performs tests for issuing the titles of specialists in this modality.

Since recognition by Brazilian medical bodies, however, new studies have appeared that have reduced the scientific community’s belief in the method. One of the most important was published in the journal lancet, one of the most prestigious in the medical field, in 2005. The work was an analysis of several robust studies already carried out on the subject. 220 clinical trials were evaluated and the conclusion was that the evidence of the effectiveness of homeopathy “was weak” and that its possible effects were placebo.

After the study, the lancet published an editorial entitled “The end of homeopathy”, in which he recalled that the practice accumulated “150 years of unfavorable discoveries”. In the following years, several countries abolished the therapy from their public health systems.

The president of the AMB, César Eduardo Fernandes, said that the organization defends homeopathy because it is a regulated specialty in the country and because it has gone through the necessary procedures for recognition, but said that the association will “look over” the studies that challenge the effectiveness of the practice and, if it deems it pertinent, will discuss the topic among its board. “For now, it is a specialty that exists by law, they are not committing any offense. As an AMB, we have to understand a little better, call the homeopathy association to bring the evidence that is necessary, ”he said.

In Brazil, homeopathy is offered in the SUS. Questioned about the lack of scientific evidence on the effectiveness of the practice, the Ministry of Health stated that the current management of the portfolio “values ​​science without delegitimizing traditional knowledge – especially of the peoples who live in Brazil, such as indigenous peoples and quilombolas – which must also be valued”. He also said that the implementation of PICS (Integrative and Complementary Practices, which include homeopathy, acupuncture and other controversial methods) in the SUS “contributes to the integration between modern medicine and traditional practices” and that they “do not replace conventional treatments, but complement them with more health offers for the population”.

According to the ministry, between 2018 and 2022, 128,231 homeopathic consultations were carried out in the public health network.

Number of homeopaths increased by 21% in 10 years

Target of controversy in the medical and scientific communities due to the lack of scientific evidence regarding its effectiveness, but recognized as a medical specialty in Brazil by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), homeopathy has had a 21% growth in the number of medical professionals in the last ten years, but has lost ground among recent graduates and younger doctors.

This is what data from the Medical Demography study, carried out by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP) in partnership with the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), show.

older professionals

The specialty, recognized since 1980, has professionals with the highest average age among the 55 areas recognized by the council. While the general average age of medical professionals in the country is 45.9 years, among homeopaths, it is 62.4 years.

Although countries like the United Kingdom and Australia have already stopped offering homeopathic treatments in their health systems precisely because of the lack of scientific evidence on their effectiveness, Brazil sees the number of professional records of this type increase year after year, but at a much slower pace than the increase in the general number of medical records, which grew 84.8% in the last decade.

Also according to the Medical Demography carried out by FMUSP, there are currently 2,973 records of homeopaths in the regional councils of medicine and 2,766 doctors of this specialty working in the country – the number of records is different from that of doctors because a professional can be registered in more than one state.

It is noteworthy that Brazil has more records of homeopathic physicians than of specialists in areas with increasing demand, such as geriatricians (2,670 records), mastologists (2,912) and coloproctologists (2,414).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.