





O Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) changed the resolution that guides doctors on the use of cannabidiol and published this Friday (14) a new ordinance guiding how professionals should deal with the issue. The new rule, the more limited CFM resolution No. 2324, prohibits doctors from giving a prescription for cannabidiol for diseases other than two types of epilepsy.

“The use of cannabidiol was authorized by the CFM in view of the suffering of children and families due to refractoriness to conventional treatment for epileptic seizures related to Dravet, Doose and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes”, explains in the statement the rapporteur of the resolution, Rosylane Rocha.

+There is no evidence for the use of cannabidiol in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, say doctors

According to the rapporteur, epilepsy is classified as refractory or drug resistant when the patient cannot be free of seizures through adequate testing of two drugs that have been properly indicated for the patient’s seizure type, prescribed singly or in combination.

The new rule also prohibits the prescription of “any derivatives (of cannabis sativa) other than cannabidiol”.

“The guideline kept the prescription of the cannabis in natura for medicinal use, as well as any derivatives other than cannabidiol. According to the norm, the degree of purity of the substance and its form of presentation must follow the determinations of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa)”, says the statement.

The resolution also introduces a new article in which it says that doctors are “prohibited” to prescribe cannabidiol for other diseases, unless the treatment is part of a scientific study.

There are countless diseases that already have cannabis-based therapies around the world, ranging from autism spectrum disorders to depression and anxiety.

There is also the determination that the patient undergoing treatment with cannabidiol (or their legal guardians) be advised of the potential problems and benefits of the treatment. A term, called Free and Informed Consent (ICF), will have to be presented and signed by the interested parties. In the document, among other points, the patient acknowledges that he was informed about possible treatment options.

In the document, the patient also declares that he is aware that cannabidiol is not free from risks or health problems, such as possible complications and allergic reactions. Among the most well-known undesirable effects to date are drowsiness, weakness and appetite changes. In addition, cannabidiol can interfere with the effect of other medications, which can decrease their effectiveness or increase their undesirable side effects.

“With the resolution, the CFM manifests itself as a defender of research with any substances or procedures to combat diseases, as long as they are governed by the rules defined by the CEP/Conep System and developed in academic research centers. The application of the Free and Informed Consent Term is fundamental as a way of expressing respect for the autonomy of patients and highlighting the obligations of doctors and researchers”, concludes the rapporteur.







