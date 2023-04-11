According to the medical council, there is no scientific evidence regarding the benefit and safety of these substances.

O CFM (Conselho Federal de Medicina) prohibited the use of androgenic and anabolic steroids for aesthetic purposes, muscle mass gain and improvement of sports performance. The resolution was published in Official Diary of the Union this Tuesday (11.Apr.2023). Here’s the full (99 KB).

Anabolic steroids are synthetic substances made from testosterone (male hormone). In the text, CFM said it had “sufficient scientific evidence as to its benefit and safety for humans”.

Read the situations in which the use of androgenic and anabolic steroids has been prohibited:

when there is noproper diagnostic proof of your disability, except for situations regulated by specific resolution”;

for aesthetic purposes;

to improve the sporting performance of amateur or professional athletes;

“prescription of hormones disclosed as ‘bioidentical’, in ‘nano’ formulation or commercial nomenclatures and without proper scientific proof of clinical superiority” for the purpose set forth in the resolution;

“prescription of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMS), for any indication”, as they are prohibited in Brazil; It is

hold courses, events and advertising to encourage the use of androgen therapies for aesthetic purposes, to gain muscle mass or improve sports performance.

The resolution highlighted that hormone replacement is still available for cases of specific deficiency whose treatment benefit is scientifically proven.