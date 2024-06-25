Suspension comes after the death of businessman Henrique Chagas, 27, who underwent “phenol peeling” in an aesthetics clinic

The president of CFM (Federal Council of Medicine), José Hiran Gallo, sent a letter to Anvisa (Health Surveillance Agency) this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) requesting the authorization of the use of phenol by doctors. Earlier, the agency published the Resolution 2,384/2024suspending the import, manufacture, manipulation, marketing, advertising and use of phenol-based products in general health and aesthetic procedures.

According to the CFM representative, doctors in the country need phenol to “meet the population with their needs and treatments, including aesthetic ones, following safety and effectiveness criteria”.

The suspension of phenol comes days after the death of businessman Henrique Chagas, 27, who underwent a “phenol peeling” at a beauty clinic on June 3.

CFM said that the Resolution published by Anvisa aimed to “reduce the risks of Brazilians’ exposure to phenol”but defined the constraint as “excessive”.

“The restriction was excessive in preventing doctors, trained professionals qualified to treat this substance, from meeting the demands of their patients”said the text.

In the CFM assessment, problems in the use of phenol, including reports of adverse effects and even deaths, have occurred in “aesthetic treatments performed only by non-physicians”.

CFM ALSO ASKED FOR RESTRICTION

Still in June, the CFM had asked Anvisa to restrict the sale of substances used in aesthetic procedures to professionals other than medicine.

Next to SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), the council sent a letter to the organization listing the items that need greater control:

salicylic acid;

thioglycolic acid;

retinoic acid;

trichloroacetic acid;

phenol;

botulinum toxin;

temporary fillers based on hyaluronic acid;

biostimulators (temporary and semi-temporary);

(temporary and semi-temporary); tranexamic acid ; It is

; It is lipolytics, such as deoxycholic acid.

“There is a need to increase the crackdown on the irregular marketing of medicines, equipment and supplies for medical use, which have been sold indiscriminately, even over the internet, allowing people to advertise the offer of services for which they are not qualified.”, said the CFM in note.

In addition to marketing, the organization called for increased supervision in clinics that offer aesthetic services.

The group suggested to Anvisa directors the development of a scope of sanitary and ethical rules that prevent the illegal practice of medicine, especially in areas and approaches “of greater risk to the health, integrity and life of patients“.

“It is necessary to raise awareness among the population about the importance of invasive static procedures being carried out by trained doctors and in places with adequate infrastructure.“, he stated.