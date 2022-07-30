Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) He reported that will provisionally suspend the electricity service in the Stanza Torralba subdivision in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, the next monday august 1.

The CFE explained that this suspension is to make improvements to the distribution network. The interruption will be up to four hours from 08:00 to 12:00.

“The work to be carried out consists of making improvements to the General Distribution Network and placing a sectioning equipment whose purpose is to reduce interruptions, improving the quality and continuity of service in that sector of Culiacán,” he added.

Said works can only be carried out with the lines de-energized to guarantee the safety of the CFE maintenance crews.

The communication channels for any report, doubt or clarification are: 071 and @CFE_Contigo.