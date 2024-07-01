After most states in Mexico will face extremely high temperatures, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced that they will help mitigate the substantial expenses caused by the intense heat in the country.

For this reason, the CFE announced that they will have a Special discount on electricity bills in Junewhich will be 40 percent of the total bill for most receipts.

However, this benefit will not be for all Mexicans, only for those who meet the special requirement that the CFE has approved and of which, today, we share the details in Debate.

CFE will have a special discount in Baja California Sur

In collaboration with the Government of Baja California Surthe CFE confirmed a substantial discount of 40% on electricity bills for the inhabitants of the state that meet the consumption requirements established for the month of July.

The agreement stipulates that 289,961 users will be eligible to receive this supportwhich represents an annual financial relief of 270 million 640 thousand pesos, that is, 915% of the total accounts in the entity.

This discount is in addition to the existing federal subsidy and is primarily aimed at home usersexcept those in the high consumption domestic rate (DAC) due to the high temperatures characterized in the region.

In detail, municipalities such as Comondú, Mulegé, La Paz, Los Cabos and Loreto will benefit according to their respective rates and monthly consumption ranges, ensuring that those who meet the requirements can access this crucial discount.

It is important to note that Baja California Sur is the only state to apply this benefit uniformly throughout its territory, standing out from other regions where discounts may be limited to specific areas.

Interested users must verify and comply with the specified consumption levels during the month of July to ensure the application of this discount on their next electricity bills.