One of the payments that we must not forget when the receipt to our home, Because if you do not make the payment, the electricity service is disconnected from our home and the payment is also made. charging an extra amount for reinstalling the service, which generates an increase in spending

However, an annoyance for users is that, although there are many sites where you can pay your electricity bill, the reality is that, for the most part, they charge a commission for the payment, which is why many They ask where I can do it without paying extra.

Given this and in order to make people's lives easier, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), makes available to users different points where you can carry out the payments for your servicebut clearly we will take on the task of sharing spaces with you where your budget is not affected.

Where can I pay my electricity bill without commissions?

One of the main places where they should not charge you a commission is through the CFE electricity branches. It is important to remember that these establishments are located in different parts of the city and town; they generally do not charge a commission for receiving the payment for services.

Likewise, there are some Affiliated Banks, which have agreements with the Federal Electricity Commission, they can receive payments for public services and do not charge additional commissions. It is important that you verify if you Local bank is affiliated with the CFE.

CFE: Where can I pay my electricity bill without being charged a commission?

Many convenience stores and supermarkets in Mexico offer grocery services. payment of public services, including the CFE electricity bills. Some of these stores have agreements with the CFE that allow them to receive payments without charging additional commissions. Please check with the property to see if there are any service fees before making payment.

Can I pay it online without charging a commission?

The CFE offers the option of pay your electricity bill online through its official web portal. This service allows you to make the payment conveniently from the comfort of your home, without having to go to any physical establishment. Generally, this payment method has no additional fees, but please check the terms and conditions before proceeding.

In addition to the web portal, the CFE may also offer an official mobile application that allows you to make payments for services, including light bill, from your mobile device. As with online payment, this method is usually commission-free, but be sure to review the fee and charge policies before using the app.

Always remember to check with the service provider or establishment where you plan to make the payment if there are any fees associated before proceeding. By knowing your options and choosing the right payment method, you can avoid pay unnecessary commissions and keep your finances in order.