For a few weeks now, as you may have noticed, the electricity bill issued by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has become more expensive, this is because in many homes the use of air conditioners and fans has increased due to high summer temperatures.

Under this understanding, there are many people who wonder when the electricity bill issued by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will stop being expensive and, with this, their economy will not be so affected.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this sense, If we take as a reference the summer rate in some states of the country, such as Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California and Nayarit, the electricity bill from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will stop arriving as loaded starting next November of this year. anus.

The above because, for these dates, the summer season of 2024 will end, and the autumn season will enter where temperatures drop and, with it, the use of air conditioners and fans, which in turn means less use. of the electrical energy of and pay less on the CFE receipt.

CFE: When will the electricity bill stop being more expensive in 2024?/Photo: CFE

Summer energy saving tips

Finally, we leave you electricity saving tips given by the Mexican government to apply this summer season:

*Use energy-saving light bulbs, they illuminate as much as incandescent ones and consume 75% less energy.

*Take advantage of natural daylight by properly orienting windows, and use light colors on walls, ceilings, floors and furniture.

*Turn off light bulbs and disconnect devices. Some of them, even when turned off, consume energy. If no one watches TV or listens to the radio, turn them off!

*Make sure your refrigerator has the energy efficiency label (with the FIDE seal – Trust for Electrical Energy Savings) and its packaging correctly insulates the temperature.

*Place the refrigerator in ventilated areas and away from heat sources such as the stove because it will consume more energy.

*Save electrical energy by ironing the largest amount of clothing, first the thick ones and before finishing, disconnect the iron and take advantage of its heat with thin fabric garments.

*If you use the washing machine, put the amount indicated for each load, this way you will save energy.

*Do not connect several appliances to the same socket. This could overload the electrical installation and cause an accident.

*Check that your electrical installation does not have leaks: check by turning off the lights and disconnecting all devices, then verify that the meter does not rotate. If it does, you should check the installation.

Energy saving tips for summer/Photo: Cuartoscuro

*To optimize the use of the air conditioning, check that doors and windows close properly, and clean the filters once a week.