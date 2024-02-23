One of the most expensive basic services in Mexico, as well as internationally, is the electric lightwhich in the Mexican national territory is provided, mainly, by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

However, it is worth mentioning that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has a little-known service that significantly reduces what you have to pay on your electricity billWhat is it and how can it be obtained?

In this sense, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) allows users in the Mexican Republic the solar panel installation in their homes, which allows savings on electricity derived from fuel oil and, with it, savings on the electricity bill issued by the Mexican State electricity company.

However, it must be taken into account that one of the necessary expenses required when installing solar panels in Mexican homes is the signing of an interconnection contract with the Federal Electricity Commission. In this sense, it is important to know that there are three types of interconnection contracts with the Mexican State company:

*Net Energy Metering (Net Metering): The CFE client consumes and generates energy in the same supply contract. This energy is subtracted from consumption.

*Net Billing: The electricity consumed that the State electric company gives to the client is independent of the energy that the client generates and sells to the Federal Electricity Commission; That is, it does not subtract from your consumption.

*Total Energy Sale: The client sells all the energy it generates to CFE. Here there is no supply contract between the client and the State company.

Requirements to install solar panels

Meanwhile, after the CFE client has chosen which of the previous 3 contracts for interconnection of solar panels, he must submit an application to the electric company, which can be found on the official website of the Federal Electricity Commission, at a corporate customer service center.

At the customer service center, the Mexican user will have to present the following requirements:

*Sketch of geographical location of your home

*Single-line diagram of the power plant to be installed

*Technical sheet of the generation technology used

*Certificate of the power inverter (if applicable)

*Copy of the last receipt if you are already a client of CFE Basic Services Supplier

Finally, we must not lose sight of the fact that the aforementioned procedure It is free, although it is necessary to carry out an interconnection study or works on the CFE electrical network, a price that is borne by the interested person.. By concluding the process, you can go for your new interconnection contract. Finally, it should be clear that interconnection can take 13 business days when no work or study is needed, since if it is required it can take up to 18 business days.

