As promised since his campaign for the presidency of MexicoPresident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been building the great famous works that have given employment to thousands of Mexican workers.

One of these mega-projects is the Mayan Train, which is being built in the states of the Mexican Republic, and which, although few know, has a direct relationship with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

During 2022 there were not a few injunctions that were promoted against the construction of the railway project that will pass through several states in the south of the Mexican national territory.

In this sense, a few days ago the first wagons for the Mayan Train, which are being manufactured at the assembly plant located in the state of Gentleman.

According to what was disclosed by different media, both local and national, the first wagons manufactured in the central state of the Mexican Republic were destined for the city of Cancun, in Quintana Roo.

However, as we mentioned at the beginning, few know the key role that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will play in the Mayan Train project, one of the flagship works of the current Mexican government.

Thus, according to what was referred to by the official account of the railway megaproject, the workers of the electric company of the Mexican State They will provide electricity to the Mayan Train.

“The works of @CFEmx to provide electricity to the Mayan Train will also supply the entire Yucatan Peninsula and will put an end to annoying blackouts,” details a publication posted on the social network. Twitter.

Mayan Train Hotels

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican government has announced that will build 6 hotels that will be part of the Mayan Train route in southeastern MexicoThis is for tourists who want to take a trip aboard the Mexican mega-work.

As indicated by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), this federal agency will be in charge of operating the hotel complexes, which will be built along the 1,554 kilometers that will comprise the route of the Mayan Train.

The names of these six hotels are as follows: