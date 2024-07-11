Juarez City.- The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has warned the general public to avoid falling prey to frauds involving alleged charges for consumption.

CFE employees reported that the company does not send messages by cell phone to inform users that they have debts.

The Commission’s payment methods are through a direct debit that arrives directly to the user’s home or through the CFE Contigo application, which the user downloads to their mobile device and registers in the system, which facilitates not only the payment of the service, but also the reporting of power outages.

The CFE reported that the messages that some people are receiving are false and have the sole purpose of identity theft, so it warns citizens not to open the links received, as they are not part of the Commission’s collection methods.