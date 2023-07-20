In the age of communications through Internet it becomes absolutely necessary to have various options from telecommunications companies, which is why large telephone companies such as Telcel and Movistar have been surprised by the recent announcement made by CFE InternetOMV of the Mexican State.

It was during the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when the company CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All) was officially created.CFE TEIT), more precisely on August 2, 2019.

According to the official document published by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) of the Public Account 2020, the objective of CFE Internet is the integration of the Mexican population to communication technologies in two aspects: on the one hand, Internet, and, on the other hand, mobile telephony, throughout the Mexican national territory.

It is in this way that acquire a chip from the telephone company CFE TEIT Mexican users can have access to various internet packages, calls and messages at affordable prices.

Due to the above, CFE Internet has become one of the rival telephone companies of other large companies such as Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, and the recent announcement made by the corporation increases the rivalry.

CFE TEIT makes announcement about FREE Internet that scares Movistar and Megacable/Photo: screenshot

And it is that, according to what was released by CFE through its official social media accounts, the company will proceed with the installation of 5 thousand 513 telecommunications towers in the Mexican territory.

“CFE Telecomunicaciones e #InternetParaTodos will install and put into service 5,513 telecommunications towers in the country, with the support of CFE Distribution, Transmission, Administration and the Corporate Directorate of Engineering and Infrastructure Projects,” reads the post published on the social network Twitter.

CFE TEIT makes announcement about FREE Internet that scares Movistar and Megacable/Photo: Unsplash

At the moment, it must be said, no further details have been given about where the more than 5,000 telecommunications towers that will be installed in the Mexican Republic will be located, but surely this announcement caught rival telephone companies Telcel, Movistar and AT&T off guard, taking into account that it means having a greater presence throughout the nation, which could translate into fewer users of these last three companies.

The best amazon promotions? Just by clicking this links.