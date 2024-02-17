During the last months, CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE TEIT) has been acquiring more and more prominence throughout the Mexican national territory for offering packages and prices accessible to all budgets.

Under this understanding, it is useful to know what are all the services and benefits that CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) offers, until now, to the millions of Mexicans who use telecommunications daily.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to the February 2024 edition of the Consumer Magazine of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco)CFE TEIT, to date, makes available to Mexican users the following services.

*Physical SIM for cell phones

*eSIM for cell phones

*MiFi (mobile internet)

*Telephone booths to make free calls to all of Mexico and part of the United States

Below we will give you a brief explanation of each of the services offered by the Mexican State telecommunications company up to this moment.

SIM CFE

Firstly, faithful to the previously stated objective, the CFE TEIT has, in addition to thousands of free WiFi internet access points, 168 Financiera del Bienestar branches where, in addition to recharging the telephone line, users can get free sim card.

CFE TEIT: all the SERVICES and benefits offered in 2024/Photo: Unsplash

In this way, if you want to obtain a CFE TEIT SIM card, you only have to go to one of the 168 branches of Financiera del Bienestar. To locate these branches, you just have to enter the map found on the official website of the Mexican State telephone company, where you must request the electronic chip to put in your cell phone. In addition to this, the company also offers a digital SIM.

MiFi

For its part, one of the CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE Internet) products that has stood out the most is MiFia device that makes it possible for corporate users to connect wirelessly anywhere they are.

Among its features the following stand out:

*You can connect up to 10 devices (cell phone, tablet and laptop).

*Carry a high-speed personal network in your pocket.

*Allows you to create your own WiFi network with packages ranging from 5GB to 100GB.

telephone booths

Finally, in addition to offering packages for cell phone lines, CFE TEIT also makes available WiFi internet packages and, more recently, telephone booths.

It was at the end of January 2024 when CFE TEIT began installing and putting into operation telephone booths to make free calls throughout the Mexican national territory. It is in this way that with this program the Mexican State company aims to reduce the lack of access to communication that many people suffer in the country.

CFE TEIT: all the SERVICES and benefits offered in 2024/Photo: CFE TEIT

It is in this way that the CFE TEIT telephone booths are located in difficult-to-access locations in different municipalities in the Mexican national territory, since their objective is to improve the communication of citizens in rural areas with their families.