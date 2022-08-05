Coahuila.- By instructions of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the CFE made available to the Coordination National Civil Protection the necessary equipment and personnel to provide support in the search tasks. The CFE installed an 80 KVA emergency plant and a lighting tower to support night work, as well as the control and support center for family members, in coordination with Laura Velázquez Alzúa, National Civil Protection Coordinator.

On the morning of today, August 4, the CFE agreed with the national and municipal Civil Protection authorities, SEDENA, and the Miners’ coordinator, to start drilling work to pump water from other locations in the mine estate and reduce the flow of water.

For these tasks, generators were available to start 6 pumps with a capacity of 255 HPS, as well as an emergency plant of 300KVA 440 volts, which serve 5 additional pumps.

Additionally, the shipment of two emergency plants of 175 KVA 440 volts, and 150 KVA 440 volts is contemplated. With the above, 705 KVA would be supplied, in addition to two lighting towers to have a total of three lighting towers as of today. CFE Distribución will also provide support with operators for the operation of the 80 KVA emergency plant.

CFE Distribución will continue to provide support for the installation and operation of the emergency plants and the lighting towers, which are on the way, to have electrical energy as support for three shifts.