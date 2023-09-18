He electricity subsidy from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is about to come to an endYes, it is still important to know what are the recommendations of the parastatal so that the light bill don’t go that high.

As you already know, the hot season, in addition to high temperatures, brings with it a considerable increase in the cost of the electricity bill, so today we will give you all the details about the end of 2023 subsidy.

Let’s start with the bad news, the CFE subsidy began on May 1 and will end on October 31so you must be ready for the receipt for the month of November or you could get an unpleasant surprise.

Let us remember that the states that have the benefit of paying less for their electricity rate are those where the average temperature during the hot season is higher than 30 degrees, such as the following:

Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

Now, How not to pay so much for electricity? Go for it.

How to save electricity without subsidy according to CFE?

The CFE has issued valuable recommendations to help consumers save energy and mitigate the impact of high costs on your electricity bills:

◉ Use of energy-saving light bulbs: Opting for low energy consumption light bulbs can significantly reduce lighting costs.

◉ Take advantage of natural light: Making efficient use of natural light during the day can reduce the need to turn on electric lights.

◉ Turn off light bulbs and disconnect unnecessary devices: Disconnecting devices and appliances that are not in use will avoid wasting energy.

◉ Make sure appliances are energy efficient: When purchasing new appliances, it is important to check their energy efficiency label to ensure lower consumption.

◉ Optimize the use of devices such as air conditioning and washing machines: Using these devices in moderation and keeping them in good condition can reduce electricity consumption.