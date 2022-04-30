Mexico City.- The Mexican state power company Federal electricity commission (CFE) reported during the first quarter of 2022 a net profit of 8,659 million pesos, according to official information published this Friday in the Mexican stock exchange.

This data contrasts with the loss of 37,537 million pesos of the same period last yearthe report stated.

However, the accumulated income of the CFE at the end of the first quarter of 2022 went from 156,549 million pesos in the first quarter of 2021, to 138,896 million pesos in the same period of this year, which represents a decrease of 11.3 %, equivalent to 17,653 million pesos.

“This decrease is mainly due to the decrease in the sale price of fuels to third parties,” indicated the Mexican state company in its quarterly report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

As of the first quarter of 2022, the operating costs of the CFE they added 131,071 million pesos “which meant a decrease of 33,243 million pesos equivalent to 20.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.”

He said that this effect “is mainly due to the fact that in 2022 there was a decrease in energy and fuel costs compared to 2021 due to the 2021 climate emergency”, caused by the polar vortex in February 2021 that made natural gas prices more expensive. .

Regarding the exchange rate fluctuation, the CFE He pointed out that “there was an appreciation of 3.59% of the peso against the dollar, going to 19.86 pesos per greenback in March 2022 compared to 20.6 in March 2021.

“This level of depreciation of the Mexican peso generated a net effect of exchange fluctuation profit of 18,807 million pesos compared to the exchange loss of 13,865 million pesos compared to March 2021 of the previous year,” said the state company.

On the other hand, the CFE also reported its ruled results for 2021, in which accumulated revenues of 566,687 million pesos stand out, 12.7% higher than what was registered in 2020.

“Mainly due to higher income from the sale of fuels (natural gas) to third parties, and from the supply of electricity, due to the recovery in sales in the industrial, domestic and commercial sectors, as well as qualified users (sales to customers with higher consumption to one megawatt),” the CFE said in a statement.

On April 17, the electricity sector reform, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, failed after failing to obtain the votes of two-thirds of the Chamber of Deputies that it required and after that rejection it will no longer be discussed.

The constitutional reform initiative sought to annul the energy model that was designed in 2013 because, according to the current government, with independent producers, self-supply and auctions, 62% of generators are private and the remaining 38% of electricity is generated precisely by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

At the beginning of April, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) endorsed the legal reform to the Electricity Industry Law (LIE) that prioritizes the dispatch of CFE plants over private renewables and eliminates systems ” self-sufficiency gangsters.