Ciudad Juarez.– Personnel from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that a few minutes ago they completed repair work on a medium voltage line that affected four transformers in the Anapra neighborhood, so service has already been reestablished.

This work affected the electricity supply to 180 users, who already have electricity, the workers reported.

But this only applies to those homes that have a contract with the state-owned company and have paid the consumption indicated on their bill, while those who have installed wiring and steal electricity can go to the CFE offices to contract the service on business days and hours.

The theft of electricity is one of the main problems reported by the CFE in this residential area, which is why the overload is what causes interruptions in the service and damages the infrastructure of the state-owned company, the workers explained.

They said that external factors have caused the power supply failures and ruled out the possibility of a shortage.

Crashes, fallen cables and even lightning have caused power outages in recent hours, but workers said they have completed repairs in record time to avoid affecting users.