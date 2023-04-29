Sinaloa.- The summer subsidy for domestic customers of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in Sinaloa and other states of the Mexican Republic starts on May 1 and ends on October 31this support is granted for six full months and seeks to help families pay for electricity.

The federal government contribution is applied differently depending on the rate that each client has: in the 1F, the subsidy increases from 200 to 2,500 kilowatt-hours (kwh) on a monthly basis; while in the 1E it increases from 200 to 900 kWh per month; in 1D, the increase is from 200 kWh to 600 per month.

The CFE calls on its domestic customers to use the electricity supply responsibly as of May 1 and thus make the most of government support.

On its website ‘www.cfe.mx’ you can obtain more information regarding the rate, ranges and costs, if you specifically click on the Rate section and then the ‘Home’ section, it is specified that government support begins in May.

recommendations

To take full advantage of this subsidy, the CFE recommends to its domestic customers the proper use of electricity. First of all, it must be verified that the refrigeration equipment is adequate to the needs of the house or room and has the FIDE seal.

It is also advisable to maintain the air conditioning at the beginning of the hot season and periodically clean the filters. The equipment must be kept at a temperature between 24 and 25 degrees and in automatic mode.

Other recommendations include turn on the refrigeration equipment for periods and support yourself with fans or fans to keep the temperature pleasant for longer. It is important to insulate ducts if you have a central air conditioning unit system.

In addition, it is recommended to seal the windows and doors of the house with silicone paste to prevent heat from entering and cold air from escaping.

Using the vegetation in favor is another option. Planting trees in strategic locations helps divert cold drafts in winter and provide shade in summer.

The installation of curtains, canvas awnings, blinds, tinted windows, coatings, meshes and plastic films can also help prevent the sun from reaching directly inside the house and, therefore, obtain savings in the consumption of electrical energy by the use of air conditioning.

Proper insulation of ceilings and walls it also helps to maintain a comfortable temperature in the house and to reduce consumption. 80 percent of the heat enters through the roof.

In addition, it is recommended to verify that the refrigerator gasket seals properly to prevent cold air from escaping and, if it is to be replaced, that it has the FIDE saver seal. It is important to avoid putting hot food in the refrigerator and constantly opening and closing it.