Municipal police arrested a man and handed him over to elements of the General Road Safety Coordination (CGSV) because he crashed and damaged a concrete pole owned by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) during the early hours of the morning.

It was an accident that occurred on Bypass Independencia and Puerto de Palos Street, where the driver of a white Dodge Nitro truck with EFL281A plates lost control of it and crashed into the pole, leaving a large part of the street without light. sector.

Municipal police who were passing by the place detained the owner of the Nitro and handed him over to Road Safety officers, who prepared the initial expert report, where it was determined that the causes of the accident were excessive speed and lack of skill.