Year after year, in order to support the economy of thousands of Mexican families, the federal government implements a special discount in the use of electricity in the electricity bill issued by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

In this way, for 2024, the application of the special allowance for the hot season in the Mexican national territory, although, it should be noted, there will be those who will not pay for this service for a couple of months this year, who are they?

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

A few days ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the signing of a agreement with 4 states of the country to implement the 1F rate in the CFE electricity bill of its residents during the months that the hot season lasts.

In this way, the states benefiting from the agreement for the application of the subsidy on the electricity bill are the following:

*Baja California

*Nayarit

*Sinaloa

*Sound

“This rate will apply to all services that allocate energy for exclusively domestic use, for loads that are not considered high consumption in accordance with the provisions of the DAC Rate, individually connected to each residence, apartment, condominium apartment or home. , in localities whose average monthly temperature in summer is at least 33 degrees Celsius. These services will only be supplied at low voltage and no other general use rate should be applied to them,” it is detailed on the CFE's official website about the rate. 1F.

CFE pampers users this 2024 and GIVES them electricity or applies a DISCOUNT on the bill/Photo: Debate

Meanwhile, it should be taken into consideration that there are other Mexican entities in which a discount is also applied to the CFE bill during the months that make up the hot season in the country, and they are the following:

*Campeche

*Chiapas

*Chihuahua

*Coahuila

*Colima

*Warrior

*Morelos

*New Lion

*Oaxaca

*Tabasco

*Tamaulipas

*Veracruz

*Yucatan

These users will not pay the electricity bill until April

On the other hand, the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, announced that the federal government of Mexico made the decision to extend the benefit of non-payment of the CFE electricity bill in Acapulco, Guerrero, until April 2024..

CFE pampers users this 2024 and GIVES them electricity or applies a DISCOUNT on the bill/Photo: CFE

It should be remembered, at this point, that it was in November 2023, after Hurricane Otis by the state of Guerrero, when the federal government reported that, as part of the measures in support of the federal entity, users of Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez, the two most affected municipalities, would stop paying for electricity.

However, initially, according to what was specified by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the non-payment of the CFE electricity bill would only apply until February of this year, although later it was decided to extend it for two more two months. , that is, until June.