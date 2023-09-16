One of the payments that are made continuously and with the hope that it always arrives in a timely manner. low cost, it is that of light. Because it is carried out every two months, when the receipt for the service arrives from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), hoping that the price that has to be paid is not so high.

In case you are a consumer who needs too much electricity either because you have many lights on, devices connected or you went out for a weekend and they forgot to turn off a light bulb that consumed many watts during your absence, you definitely require that the payment of your bill does not reach high.

However, the CFE It has various contracts in order to adapt to the needs of consumers and with this, it is pay the reasonable price for electricity consumption. In this sense, we will talk to you about the various rates that exist, mainly with one with which, if you apply, you will be able to generate less on your electricity bill.

Before continuing, any rates, as well as current contracts, can be consulted directly on the CFE page or in its CFE Contigo application. Likewise, the rate with which you can pay less for electricity in the Commission is called Low Voltage Small Demand (PDBT), but how does it work?

Who can benefit from the PDBT rate in Mexico?

According to the CFE, the rate is intended for Mexicans who consume up to 25 kilowatts (kW) per month, hence its name. Small Low Voltage Demand and it is mainly for small businesses.

CFE offers a contract to pay less for service. Can I apply?

Through your CFE Contigo applicationas well as on its website, the Commission states that “this rate will apply to all services that use low voltage energy for any use, with demand up to 25 kilowattsexcept for the services for which the rate is specifically set.” Likewise, it emphasizes that the PDBT rate varies according to the current month. While, for Tijuana, Baja California, the figure is 59 pesos and 85 cents.