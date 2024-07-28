During the second quarter of 2024, both Mexican Petroleum (Pemex)) as the Federal electricity commission (CFE) faced significant financial losses attributed to exchange rate volatility, according to recent reports published in the Mexican stock exchange.

The depreciation of the peso against the dollar has negatively impacted these two large state entities, which are pillars of the Mexican economy.

The CFE reported a loss of 76.69 billion pesos During this period, a drastic contrast with the profits of 55.68 billion pesos obtained in the same quarter of the previous year.

“The average exchange rate was 17.44 pesos per dollar, rising to 18.22 at the end of June 2024, compared to 17.07 at the end of June 2023,” details the document submitted to the stock exchange.

The CFE lost more than 76 thousand million pesos due to exchange rate volatility. / Source: Freepik

This fluctuation resulted in a Increase in CFE debtwhich reached 456.52 billion pesos, marking an increase of 11.3% compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, Pemex experienced an even more unfavorable situation, with net losses of 255.9 billion pesos (approximately 13.9 billion dollars) in the same quarter.

This figure represents a considerable drop from the net profit of 25.4 billion pesos reported in 2023.

Pemex CEO Octavio Romero Oropeza explained that the depreciation of the peso, which was 10.2% in the period from April to June 2024, had a considerable “negative impact.”

In contrast, the second quarter of 2023 had recorded a 14.6% appreciation of the peso, which had generated an exchange profit of 105.4 billion pesos.