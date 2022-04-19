If all the data indicated that the majority of Morena had not obtained the 57 votes to achieve the qualified majority, the presidential decision to take the discussion of the electricity law to Congress represented a political scenario that will be key in 2024: exhibiting the coalition conservative PRI-PAN-PRD-EUA-Coparmex-Claudio X González as a political power structure of Salinist neoliberalism.

President López Obrador has political tools saved to continue advancing in the reconstruction of the State that had destroyed the neoliberal model of Carlos Salinas de Gortari. The Constitution recognizes that the State’s control over electricity does not represent a monopoly and does protect the Government’s ability to advance in the recovery of the preponderance of the Federal Electricity Commission.

Likewise, the lopezobradorista government has the capacity to detect irregularities in the private provision of electricity service promoted by the Pact for Mexico signed with Peña Nieto by the PRI, PAN and PRD, in addition to having the legal instruments to cancel contracts obtained irregularly.

Similarly, even without the electricity law, the State has the priority of reorganizing the Federal Electricity Commission to meet the objectives set by the law rejected on Sunday in the Chamber.

Sunday’s debate put at the center of the discussion the commitments of violation of Mexican sovereignty that Salinas de Gortari signed to achieve the Free Trade Agreement, subordinating the Mexican State of law to international courts. The supporters’ club negotiator of the Treaty, the current PRI deputy Ildefonso Guajardo as a keeper, was not embarrassed to admit that those secret pacts of the Treaty diminished the sovereign capacity of the Mexican State to decide based on national interests.

The underlying problem does not lie in the arbitrary will of the Mexican State to prosecute ostentatious cases of corruption in the granting of contracts and in the distorted operation of private companies that provide electricity services. Actually, the central issue is summed up in the sovereign capacity of the State to make adjustments in negotiations that violate sovereignty and that in fact contradict the constitutional mandate of the State as the guiding axis of the economy.

The other issue that was not discussed in depth in the Chamber should be subject to in-depth analysis: considering access to electricity as a human right, when in fact it would be a social right. Human rights are those that have to do with the physical integrity of the citizen in the face of State abuses.

It was paradoxical to see the opposition defend its proposal for free electricity for low-income or socially vulnerable sectors, after they had long condemned the decision of then-social leader López Obrador to support non-payment of electricity bills in some communities. Tabasco.

What was very clear in the opposition’s refusal to support the reconstruction of the State’s hegemony in electricity as a resource exclusively exploited by the public sector was the acknowledgment of the existence of evidence that proved the cession of national sovereignty by President Salinas. of Gortari in the negotiation of the TCL in 1991-1994.

Since the disapproval of the initiative for an electricity service law, the legislative power has the obligation to review the contents of the Treaty that ceded national sovereignty in economic matters to foreign courts. And the lopezobradorista government has, in turn, the immediate obligation to initiate judicial proceedings on cases of corruption in electricity contracts with private companies and even take the files to international courts to denounce the way in which the Peña Nieto electricity reform of 2013 violated national sovereignty.

Sunday’s session showed an opposition in Pact for Mexico 2.0 mode and placed in the political space of the denationalization of the economy and the subordination of the Mexican State to international courts. And in the end, the vote showed a neo-liberal and conservative opposition allied with foreign companies and the US embassy heading for the 2024 presidential election.

Politics for dummies: Politics is a form of ideological alignment.

