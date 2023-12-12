People often travel between states for business, which is why having internet in one place usually does not work, and this leads us to the fact that mobile options are implemented, but people are not so convinced because in previous years has not been the best product of life. However, it seems that CFE is looking for some type of solution to the problem, and that is why they launched a rather particular device.

The device is called MIFI, with which the user can create a professional, high-speed broadband network that is intended to be taken everywhere and connect to cell phones or computers that have access to wireless networks. As mentioned by the CFEthis can be purchased from the official website with a value of $1,145 pesos, with 5GB included and when these reach their end they can be easily recharged on pages or others.

It is worth mentioning that the recharge can be higher depending on the use that the client is going to put into it, being able to make annual payments to have the GB restored, this ranges from simple things like 10GB to a maximum of 100GB. Although one's own CFE It recommends that things be monthly so that payments are not so excessive, and also that the user considers whether they will really be using the device or only for the shortest trips.

Of course, it must be taken into consideration that for now the activated antennas are mostly in the south and center of Mexicoso an expansion to the States of the North.

Via: CFE

Editor's note: Definitely a good option for those who spend their time traveling within the republic, and it is not really expensive, offering many GB, since hotels in Mexico have the worst internet ever, it seems like 5 MB.