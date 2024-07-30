It is normal that during the months that are part of the summer in Mexico, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) users pay much more on their electricity billthis is due to the greater energy consumption derived from turning on plus air conditioners and fans to mitigate high temperatures.

In the particular case of air conditioners, you should know that Placing this device at 20 degrees will make the electricity bill issued by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) much more expensive..

Through its official social media accounts, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) stated that the The ideal temperature for setting the air conditioner is 25 degrees Celsius, since for every degree less, the use of electricity increases by between 4% and 5%..

Thus, according to calculations by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), setting the air conditioning at 20 degrees would generate 25% more electricity consumption than that generated by 25 degrees, which translates directly into a more expensive electricity bill.

CFE July 2024: Why would having the air conditioning at 20 increase the electricity bill by 25%?/Photo: Freepik

Tips to avoid paying too much on your CFE bill

Under this understanding, it is advisable to implement some recommendations from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to reduce electricity consumption during the summer.

So if you don’t want to pay so much on your electricity bill from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), you should apply the following tips:

*Use energy-saving light bulbs, they illuminate as much as incandescent ones and consume 75% less energy.

*Take advantage of natural daylight by properly orienting windows, and use light colors on walls, ceilings, floors and furniture.

*Turn off lights and unplug appliances. Some appliances, even when turned off, still consume energy. If no one is watching television or listening to the radio, turn them off!

*Make sure your refrigerator has an energy efficiency label (with the FIDE seal – Trust for Saving Electric Energy) and its packaging properly insulates the temperature.

*Place the refrigerator in ventilated areas and away from heat sources such as the stove because it will consume more energy.

*Save electricity by ironing the largest amount of clothing, first the thick ones and before finishing, unplug the iron and use its heat with thin fabric garments.

*If you use the washing machine, put in the amount indicated for each load, this way you will save energy.

*Do not connect several appliances to the same socket. This could overload the electrical installation and cause an accident.

*Check that your electrical installation does not have leaks: check this by turning off the lights and disconnecting all appliances, then check that the meter does not spin. If it does, you should check the installation.

*To optimize the use of air conditioning, check that doors and windows close properly, and clean the filters once a week.

Tips to avoid paying too much on your CFE bill/Photo: Cuartoscuro