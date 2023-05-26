It is true that thanks to free competition and the greater demand in the market, it is currently quite affordable to hire internet, telephone and telecommunications services, but it is always good to have some extra benefits.

In this case, the CFE Internet company has launched a program in Mexico through which it gives away chips of the company through which Mexicans can have access to internet, telephone and messaging services at a very low cost.

In this sense, in order to have access to this free chip that the CFE Internet makes available, you must go in person to the points where these are granted. In this case, as has been announced, it is the Finabien branchesbut how can they be located?

In the first place, it must be specified that Finabien is Financiera para el Bienestar, a financial organization of the Mexican State that, to this day, has more than 1,700 branches throughout the Mexican Republic.

According to the official website of the Government of Mexico, the purpose of Finabien is to “offer financial services and products, as well as telecommunications, with an emphasis on the most vulnerable social groups, which contribute to closing the financial and digital gaps in the country.” .

However, of those 1,700 branches, only in 142 of them the free chip is delivered of CFE Internet through which Mexican citizens can have access to different accessible internet packages.

In this sense, those little more than 140 branches where the free CFE Internet chips are provided They are distributed in the following states of the Mexican Republic:

*Aguascalientes

*Lower California

*Campeche

*Chiapas

*Chihuahua

*Coahuila

*Durango

*Guanajuato

*Warrior

*Gentleman

* Jalisco

*Michoacan

*New Lion

*Oaxaca

*Puebla

*Queretaro

*Quintana Roo

*San Luis Potosi

*Veracruz

*Yucatan

To exactly locate each of the 142 branches where they give the CFE Internet chip for free All you have to do is access the official web portal of CFE Telecomunicaciones and in the home interface click on “Query”, to later choose “Points of sale”. Once on the map you can locate the one that is closest to your location.