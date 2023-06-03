Thanks to the greater supply-demand in Mexico, currently, with very little money, users can access internet packages with a little money. Bearing this in mind, we will tell you which company, among CFE Internet, Telcel, Movistarhas the best recharge of 30 pesos, according to the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT).

As we mentioned earlier, because the market for telecommunications, telephony and internet It has expanded in the Mexican Republic, today there are internet packages, which also give calls and messages, quite cheap.

In this context, three of the telephone companies that offer low-cost internet plans on smart cell phones They are Telcel, Movistar and CFE Internet, so it is interesting and useful to compare which one offers more for less.

In this vein, these three telephone companies that provide low-cost internet have packages of 30 pesos, which, as we previously explained, in addition to the internet, also provide messages, calls and social networks.

It is in this way that, according to data from the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), in order to say which company offers the best recharge of 30 pesosthe needs of the user must be taken into account, that is, what is it that he uses the most.

It is in this way that If we are talking about validity, CFE Internet is the winner against Movistar and Telcelsince its recharge of 30 pesos per month in the “Join CFE Internet 30 per Month” package offers one thousand MB of social networks, 100 minutes of voice, 50 SMS and one thousand MB of browsing with a validity of 30 days.

Meanwhile, according to IFT reports, the best top-ups of 30 pesos, If it is about social networks, they are those of Telcel and Movistar, since, despite the fact that the validity is only two days, those 48 hours are unlimited to use them on virtual platforms.

However, even though Telcel and Movistar give unlimited calls and messages for those 30 pesos, it should be noted that, while Carlos Slim’s company grants only 160 MB to surf the internet, the Spanish company gives 300 MB for the same price.

Thus, taking into account the data previously exposed, it can be said that the big winner is Movistar, because despite the fact that its 30-peso recharge lasts 2 days, it offers unlimited time for social networks and 300 MB for the Internet, in addition to the unlimited calls and messages too.