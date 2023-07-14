The high temperatures that have been recorded in Mexico in recent weeks not only increase the cost of the electricity bill issued by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), but also expose users to an increase in the thermometer when they are going to pay for the service, so it is highly useful to know how to know how much you got without having to leave your house.

As we mentioned before, with the advent of the summer In the Mexican Republic, the use of air conditioners and fans has increased exponentially, which, at the same time, increases the cost of electricity bill of the electric company of the Mexican State.

Taking into account the importance of the payment of the electricity bill from the Federal Electricity Commission, the Mexican company has provided a special online mechanism so that users can find out how much they got on their electricity bill.

Thus, according to the official website of the government of Mexico, to consult the electric light receipt from the Federal Electricity Commission, you must enter the electronic portal of the CFE or, through the official app of the electric company. of the State.

Likewise, in order to know exactly how much electricity you received on the CFE bill, you have to register a username and password on said website or, well, in the official electronic application.

For its part, once you enter the CFE portal or app with your username and password, You have to click on “My registered receipts”, where you must download the file in PDF format of the receipt. It should be said, at this point, that the consultation is completely free.

On the other hand, if you have any questions regarding the electricity bill from the CFE, you can call 071, a line that operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Likewise, the Federal Electricity Commission also makes available, through the CFE Internet Portal and its Twitter account @CFEmxthe clarification of doubts regarding the receipt of electricity.

