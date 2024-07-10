It is no secret that the Mexican Government has made a number of efforts to bring internet to all users in the country. One of the ways they have attempted this is through a collaboration with the Federal Electricity Commission, or Comisión Federal de Electricidad. CFE. Thus, A special sale has been revealed for the month of July, where you can get internet for only $95 pesos.

That’s how it is, All interested parties can pay less than $100 pesos in July to obtain an internet package from the CFEThis service would not be delivered by a modem, but rather through the ‘Mi-Fi’, a portable device that provides Internet access through mobile networks and, unlike the modem, does not require a network connection.

With this device, you can connect to the internet using mobile phones, tablets and computers. Usually, The initial MiFi or broadband internet package is priced at $1,145 pesos, which already includes the device in question, shipping and a month with 5 gigabytes of CFE Mobile Internet. Afterwards, it is possible to purchase a SIM card with a mobile internet plan from 95 pesos per month that offers 5 GB.

Thus, You will be able to enjoy an internet service at a very affordable price. In related topics, we tell you how to get the free internet chip from the CFE. Likewise, Telmex is giving away internet in July.

Author’s Note:

This is a good measure that makes the internet available to everyone. However, you first have to purchase the device and everything that comes with it, once you have this in your hands, then you can pay less than $100 pesos for internet, although this probably works better for going out, and not as something you have at home.

Via: Earth