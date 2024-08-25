Chihuahua.- The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) in Chihuahua, Federico Baeza Mares, commented that the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) is not the only one having problems getting a solar energy generation project approved by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

He stressed that several companies have submitted their projects to install panels within the permitted ranges to reduce their energy costs, but some have waited for permission for more than a year and to date have no resolution. The business leader explained that the proposals that are presented to the CFE are for saving on electricity bills at their facilities, so they are not projects to be marketed. “Months, five, six, or even a year go by without them being given authorization to install solar panels,” he said. He pointed out that the CFE does not have the capacity to generate the electricity that cities currently require, nor the personnel to handle requests to install special meters so that buildings have panels to take advantage of solar radiation. The rector of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH), Luis Rivera Campos, revealed last Thursday that the Federal Electricity Commission has not allowed them to develop a project to use energy with solar panels, since they are only authorized to generate 0.5 megawatts, but for it to be profitable, five should be produced. He added that last week they had a meeting with Mario Delgado, who will be the head of the Federal Public Education Secretariat (SEP), who told them in advance that this issue will be reviewed. Rivera Campos attended as a representative of the Universities of the Northwest Region of Mexico. Previously, the vice president of Coparmex, Jorge Ramírez, commented that the current conditions of the CFE could be a factor that impedes the development of the country, because it must expand its production capacity so that there can be greater private participation, since legally 52 percent of the energy produced in Mexico must come from the CFE and 48 from the business sector. She mentioned that for now there are no projects for more facilities of the state-owned company, but Claudia Sheinbaum, the next president of Mexico, has indicated that there will be investments in the production and distribution of electric energy. As long as the CFE does not increase its production capacity, it will not be possible for there to be a greater contribution from the private sector, she condemned.

