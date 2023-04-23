Mexico.- Although it is true that Mexico is characterized by its climate diversity, there are some states that seem to only know summer and not so summer, due to the high temperatures that they experience during most of the year.

Although we are in full springsome cities of the Mexican Republic are already registering temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius. This, added to the scarcity of water in some regions, worries hundreds of Mexican families.

As if that were not enough, as the heat increased, also increases the consumption of electrical energy in devices such as fans and air conditioners, and, therefore, the electricity bill from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is more charged.

Fortunately, as in previous years, the federal government will apply a special subsidy to electricity in some states so that families in the Aztec nation do not spend so much in this regard.

Taking into account the above, we will immediately give you all the details about the summer allowance of this 2023 that will be benefiting thousands of people in the country, especially those who have less.

Electricity subsidy CFE: all the details

It was this week when the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made public all the details about the electric light subsidy that will be applied in several states of the country this 2023.

Thus, according to what was stated by the federal president, the tariff 1Cwhich makes it possible for the cost of electric light to decrease in the domestic sphere, will begin to apply from next May 1 of this year, and will end until October 31, 2023, that is, it will last 5 months of the year.

For their part, the States where this subsidy will apply received from CFE are the following:

lower california

campeche

Chiapas

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Colima

Warrior

Morelos

Nayarit

New Lion

oaxaca

San Luis Potosi

sinaloa

sonorous

Tabasco

Tamaulipas

veracruz

Yucatan

The federal entities of Mexico previously exposed comply with the requirement of presenting a minimum average temperature of 30 degrees Celsius in hot seasonTherefore, the CFE bills for households in these states will arrive at a discount during the period mentioned above.

On the other hand, on the opposite side, the following Mexican entities will not have a discount in your electricity consumption:

aguascalientes

Baja California Sur

Durango

CDMX

Mexico state

Guanajuato

Gentleman

Jalisco

Michoacan

Puebla

Queretaro

Quintana Roo

Tlaxcala

Zacatecas.