Around 8,000 people filled the garden of the Catete Palace this weekend, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, to savor the 10th edition of Expo Ceviche, an event supported by the Peruvian Consulate in Rio de Janeiro and organized by Peruvian chef Oscar Vasquez-Solis. Engaged in promoting Peruvian gastronomy since arriving in Brazil 13 years ago, Solis celebrates the growing interest of Brazilians in ceviche, the famous fish marinated in an acidic sauce that is increasingly present in restaurants in Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 07/23/2023 – Peruvian chef Oscar Vasquez-Solis, organizer of Expo Ceviche 2023, which promotes the country’s gastronomy and culture, at Palácio do Catete. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

“When we arrived here, Peruvian restaurants had a sushi bar at the front, so that Brazilians could come in and experience ceviche. Now, it’s the other way around. Now you can eat ceviche in any Japanese restaurant”, compares him, who estimates that there are more than 100 Peruvian restaurants in the country. “Many people already know, but for me, there is still a long way to go. We have around 100 Peruvian restaurants in Brazil, while in Argentina there are 1,200. Much remains to be done in Brazil. But, little by little, we are helping.”

Expo Ceviche is part of this effort, and has been taking place for ten years. There were five editions in São Paulo, three in Rio de Janeiro and two remote, during the covid-19 pandemic. Solis clarifies that Peruvian gastronomy goes far beyond ceviche, but he recognizes that this is his “flagship dish”.

“My dream is that ceviche is on every menu in the world, as are carpaccio and caesar salad”, he says, who sees a natural identification between ceviche and Rio de Janeiro. “In Brazil, people are open to ceviche. Especially here in Rio, where three times as much fish is eaten as in São Paulo. Cariocas are happy because it is a light dish, very glamorous and with a lot of protein”.

The growth in the visibility of Peruvian gastronomy is a result of the increase in its international recognition, with successive awards given to chefs and restaurants in the country among the best in the world. Central, in Lima, is now the first place in the main ranking of restaurants.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 07/23/2023 – Peruvian chef prepares ceviche at Expo Ceviche 2023, the 10th edition of the event that promotes the country's gastronomy and culture, at Palácio do Catete. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

Solis considers it a difficult question to classify whether Peruvian food is no longer a novelty in Brazil, but points out that, despite its recent rise, it is heir to an age-old tradition.

“There are ceviche recipes from 2,000 years ago. Peoples before the Incas already ate ceviche. The Incas came and then the Spaniards. So, there is a very vast and ancient culture in Peru, which also mixes with other colonies such as Japanese, Chinese and Italian. Many cuisines came together to create what is now the great Peruvian cuisine”, he says, who sees the table as a way of bringing the two countries closer together. “Gastronomy is integration. Everyone likes to eat and eat well. Gastronomy unites countries, and gastronomic events are cultural”.

The offer of ceviche, pisco drinks and other Peruvian national dishes made cariocas and tourists crowd the fair, forming long queues to buy the dishes. Ecuadorian doctor Pablo Gallegos has lived in Rio de Janeiro for three years and says he often misses a wider range of Peruvian restaurants.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 07/23/2023 – Ecuadorian physician Pablo Gallegos visits Expo Ceviche 2023, which promotes Peruvian gastronomy and culture, at Palácio do Catete. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

“In Ecuador, there is a lot of Peruvian cuisine. Here in Brazil, I see that it is starting to arrive”, says he, who also admires Brazilian cuisine.

The doctor believes that the highlight that makes Peruvian food so appreciated is its seasoning, marked by acidity. “I think it’s light, healthy, I think it has several characteristics that attract not only me, but many other people”.