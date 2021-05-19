“SPAIN KNEW THAT THE PRICE FOR UNDERESTIMATING MOROCCO IS VERY HIGH”

The Moroccan Minister of Human Rights, Mustafá Ramid, has assured on Facebook that Spain “knew that the price for underestimating Morocco is very high”, referring to the fact that the Spanish government has not complied with “good neighborliness” by “welcoming” the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, hospitalized for a week in Logroño due to COVID-19. “The reception by Spain of the leader of the Polisario separatist militias, under a false identity, without taking into account the good neighborly relations that require coordination and consultation, or at least taking care to inform Morocco, it is an irresponsible and totally unacceptable actRamid has written.