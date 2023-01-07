Barcelona will face Ceuta and Real Madrid against Villarreal in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The draw was made this afternoon in Madrid for a tie that will be a single match and will be played between January 17 and 19. Xavi’s team has been paired with the only RFEF Primera team left alive in the competition, Ceuta. Barça’s rival is bottom of their group in the third category of Spanish football, but they eliminated Elche, from the First Division, in the round of 36. For their part, Real Madrid have played Villarreal at home, so they will repeat the League game that will be played this Saturday at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Atlético de Madrid will visit Levante, one of the three Second Division teams that were in the hype. Betis, the current champion, will face Osasuna at the Benito Villamarín. Sporting – Valencia, Alavés – Sevilla, Real Sociedad – Mallorca and Athletic – Espanyol are the rest of the pairings.

Round of 16 pairings:

Ceuta – Barcelona

Levante – Atletico Madrid

Sporting – Valencia

Alaves – Seville

Betis – Osasuna

Villarreal – Real Madrid

Real Sociedad – Majorca

Athletic – Espanyol

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.