The sustained entry of migrant minors into Ceuta over the last five days has caused the Government of the autonomous city to hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to study a situation that they consider “unsustainable” and that is putting their resources to the limit. After the meeting, led by President Juan Jesús Vivas (PP), a new request for help was launched to the Government and the autonomous communities so that a solution can be found “immediately” to derive “in an agile and binding manner” these children and adolescents to the peninsula. “The matter concerns us all, not only the land or sea borders,” the Ceuta Executive stressed.

Ceuta has 406 minors accommodated until Thursday, according to local government sources. It is approaching one of its biggest milestones, recorded in 2019, when 470 young migrants were cared for. The arrivals of minors swimming from Morocco have continued in the last five days, at a rate of about twenty per night, except this Wednesday, when three young people entered Spanish territory. The autonomous city already experienced a situation that generated a similar concern last February, when 150 minors arrived in 42 days, recalls the Minister of the Presidency, Alberto Gaitán, with responsibility for Minors. Then they started to prepare new facilities in case they were necessary in a crisis situation like the one it is going through today. These shelters now accommodate migrant children, mostly Moroccan, and with a fairly calm profile, according to municipal sources.

Despite the call for help from the Ceuta government for not being able to accommodate such a large number of minors in the appropriate conditions, the situation in the autonomous city on Thursday is that of any coastal town on August 15. Among the holidaymakers doing tourism, or families eating paella, there are the young migrants who have made their trips to the beach, towel in hand, accompanied by their monitors. During the extraordinary meeting of the Ceuta government, which has been extended for more than three hours and which has taken some attendees out of their vacation break, the head of the Local Police has stated that the situation in the city is normal, municipal sources add.

The city government is sending the latest young people who have arrived to an emergency reception facility located in an old warehouse in the Tarajal industrial estate. In this area, close to the border, spaces were already opened to house migrant minors after the massive entry of 10,000 people in May 2021. The place, which has only been in operation for a short time, has been adapted for this use and its characteristics are substantially better than those of the facilities used to shelter the minors three years ago, according to municipal sources. In addition, the autonomous city has four other new facilities, Gaitán explains.

These 400 migrant minors welcomed in the city triple the capacity for 130 people that would correspond to the municipality, of 19.5 square kilometers and 83,000 inhabitants. “The number of arrivals of minors so far this year is six times higher than that of 2023,” the Ceuta Government abounds, while recalling that the city is hosting five of these children and adolescents for every 1,000 inhabitants, when the national average does not reach 0.001 per 1,000.

Vivas has announced that in the coming days he will send a letter to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; to the Ministers of Territorial Policy and of Children and Youth, Ángel Víctor Torres and Sira Rego; and to the regional presidents in which he calls for an “adequate, responsible, supportive and effective” response from the State, which must include legal and budgetary mechanisms to be able to refer the minors.

In July, the president expressed his support for changing the immigration law to force all autonomous communities to take in migrant minors who arrive in territories outside the peninsula such as Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands, contrary to the position held by his party. The proposal was not approved in Congress due to the opposition of the PP, Junts and Vox.

After this setback, Ceuta is awaiting the contingency plan that was approved at the Sectoral Conference a month ago and which establishes quotas for the distribution of minors from Ceuta and the Canary Islands. The autonomous city would be responsible for the departure of 87 minors to be taken in by another autonomous community. The transfers are beginning to be carried out, but the procedures are going slowly, explains the Minister of the Presidency. And the pace at which young people have accessed Ceuta in recent days is substantially higher, hence the request for help from the Government and autonomous communities.