The Spanish autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla have been the cause of disagreements between Spain and Morocco on several occasions, due to their geographical location in North Africa and the facility that this offers for the access of illegal immigration from Moroccan territory to Spanish.

Port cities with a thriving trade with Africa, the two enclaves They are branded as “colonial presidios” by Morocco, which considers them an integral part of its territory, the same as Spain.

Both territories were conquered by the Catholic Monarchs as outposts after the expulsion of Moors and Jews from Spain in 1492. Madrid exercises sovereignty over Melilla since 1496 and over Ceuta since 1580.

Ceuta, with about 84,000 inhabitants In less than 20 km2, it is located about 50 km east of Tangier, opposite Gibraltar.

Spanish soldiers try to catch migrants in Ceuta. AFP photo

Located 150 km from Algeria, the city of Melilla (12.5 km2) was home to a cosmopolitan population at the end of 2020 of more than 87,000 inhabitants, half of them Muslims.

The arrival of almost 6,000 Moroccans irregularly in the last hours to Ceuta is the most recent of the clashes between the two countries, which already experienced a difficult moment in their relations when the Statutes of Autonomy of Ceuta and Melilla were approved in 1994. what a diplomatic offensive from Morocco obtained in response when requesting to the UN the “return” of the cities.

Again relationships were muddied on November 2, 2007 when Morocco announced the call for consultations of its ambassador in Madrid, after announcing the first visit of the Kings of Spain, then Juan Carlos I and Sofía, to the two Spanish autonomous cities, which was the first in 32 years.

The last claim was made in December 2020 by the Moroccan Prime Minister, Saadedin Otmani, when he raised the aspiration of Morocco on the sovereignty of Ceuta and Melilla, that provoked a quick response from the Spanish Executive as well as the request of the Moroccan ambassador in Spain, Karima Benyaich, to give explanations.

Spain and Morocco have starred in various disagreements over the years, almost all related to the sovereignty of Western Sahara, whose annexation took place in 1975; with clandestine immigration, or with the recurring sovereign claims of Morocco on Ceuta and Melilla.

The shocks



The Sahara has been a source of conflict since 1975, such as the one that broke out on October 27, 2001, when Morocco withdrew his ambassador in Madrid and four days later he suspended a high-level bilateral meeting.

The origin was the Moroccan disagreement before the Spanish position on the sovereignty of the Sahara, always a defender of the UN agreements.

One of the latest crises occurred in November 2020 after the then second vice president and partner of Pedro Sánchez in the Government, Pablo Iglesias, expressed in a tweet his determination that “it be held, without further delay, a free, fair and impartial referendum in the Sahara“.

The huge number of migrants on the coasts of Ceuta. AFP photo

To this was added the meeting that Nacho Álvarez, number two of Iglesias, held with the representative of the Polisario Front, Suilma Hay Emhamed Salem and to which Álvarez himself referred to as “minister” on social networks, which ended up postponing Sánchez’s visit to Rabat in February 2021, finally postponed sine die.

Parsley conflict

July 11, 2002 the Spanish islet of Perejil, located off the coast of the African country, was occupied by Moroccan troops who justified this action within their “fight against illegal emigration and terrorism in the Strait.” And although they abandoned it a week later after a Spanish military intervention, reconciliation came on January 30, 2003 when, after fifteen months of hostilities, they announced the return of their ambassadors.

On April 22, 2021, it was revealed that the General Secretary of the Polisario, Brahim Ghali, was hospitalized in the Spanish city of Logroño (north), due to coronavirus and under false identity, which was justified by the Spanish Executive for humanitarian reasons and at the same time he angered Morocco, who described him as deplorable and called the Spanish ambassador in Rabat to give explanations.

The conflict worsened after some Spanish associations, including the Canarian Victims of Terrorism (Acavite), called for Ghali’s arrest for “murders” being in Spain.

This petition is preceded by a complaint filed by one of these associations against Ghali in 2012, as a result of which the National High Court opened an investigation for alleged crimes of genocide, murder and disappearances in the Sahara, but was never able to question him because he canceled his trips to Spain and the case was temporarily shelved.

Again on May 4, 2021, the Spanish National Court summoned Ghali to testify after a new complaint filed by blogger Fadel Mihdi Breica, a Spanish citizen of Saharawi origin, against him and other members of the Polisario for alleged crimes of illegal detention, torture and against humanity, a summons to which the Spanish Government replied that it would not interpose.

Source: EFE and AFP

