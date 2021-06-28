Japan’s new spring 2021 anime season was released in April. The recent edition brought a large number of productions to the joy of the millions of fans of the animated series.
One of the most important works is Cestvs: the roman fighter, which is based on the manga written and illustrated by Shizuya Wazara. The animation is directed by Kazuya Monma and is produced by the Logic & Magic studio.
The new chapter of the anime will air on Fuji TV. In addition, it will reach various parts of the world thanks to the streaming service Crunchyroll.
Cestvs: the roman fighter episode 11 premiere time
Chapter 12 of Cestvs: the roman fighter will premiere on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 5:00 am (Peruvian time). At the same time and day, it can be seen on the Crunchyroll website.
Here are the countries with their respective release dates:
- Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: June 29, 2021 at 5:00 am
- Central America (except Panama): June 29, 2021 at 4:00 am
- Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: June 29, 2021 at 6:00 am
- Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: June 29, 2021 at 7:00 am
Cestvs: the roman fighter – trailer
Cestvs: the roman fighter – synopsis
At the height of the Roman Empire, a young man named Cestvs is enslaved and transferred to a school to train boxers. The objective is to make him one of the many fighters who will serve as entertainment for the people in the most important fights: those in the coliseum.
