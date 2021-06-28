Japan’s new spring 2021 anime season was released in April. The recent edition brought a large number of productions to the joy of the millions of fans of the animated series.

One of the most important works is Cestvs: the roman fighter, which is based on the manga written and illustrated by Shizuya Wazara. The animation is directed by Kazuya Monma and is produced by the Logic & Magic studio.

The new chapter of the anime will air on Fuji TV. In addition, it will reach various parts of the world thanks to the streaming service Crunchyroll.

Cestvs: the roman fighter episode 11 premiere time

Chapter 12 of Cestvs: the roman fighter will premiere on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 5:00 am (Peruvian time). At the same time and day, it can be seen on the Crunchyroll website.

Here are the countries with their respective release dates:

Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: June 29, 2021 at 5:00 am

Central America (except Panama): June 29, 2021 at 4:00 am

Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: June 29, 2021 at 6:00 am

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: June 29, 2021 at 7:00 am

Cestvs: the roman fighter – trailer

Cestvs: the roman fighter – synopsis

At the height of the Roman Empire, a young man named Cestvs is enslaved and transferred to a school to train boxers. The objective is to make him one of the many fighters who will serve as entertainment for the people in the most important fights: those in the coliseum.