“By making access simple, there is a great benefit on vaccines. While the Covid campaign was languishing, at the end of the summer, we decided to activate a direct access campaign for anti-Herpes Zoster and anti-pneumococcus at the San Giovanni Bosco hospital hub of the ASL city of Turin and we were amazed by the results: participation is around 40%.The trend is growing by 60%, but if we consider that the data are for the middle of the month, we will certainly have doubled the data for October, at the end of November”. This was stated by Maria Carla Cestari, Head of Clinical Risk, Azienda Zero Piemonte, in her speech, today at the event ‘Strategies and tools to increase vaccination prevention against Herpes Zoster’ of Italia Longeva, reporting that “in 2 months, from September to mid-November, 3,050 doses of anti-Zoster have already been administered”.

The conference, which was sponsored by the Lombardy Region, the Lombardy Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg), the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) and the Italian Society of Hygiene (Siti) and the non-conditioning contribution of Gsk , brought together institutions, experts and healthcare players to discuss the most effective strategies to increase vaccination coverage and share the virtuous experiences implemented in the area. “On 30 June – Cestari reported – the Piedmont region sent a note to the general directors of the local health authorities to implement the national vaccination plan. The local health authority of the city of Turin, based on the success of the anti-Covid campaign, where it reached 70% of the population has decided to use hubs that are still available, such as the one present at the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin, where fragile and allergic people have been vaccinated against Covid”.

The campaign “began on 6 September – says the expert – After 15 days it was already clear that the number of administrations was higher when access was direct, compared to when there was the standard call, with a fixed appointment”. Therefore, “the local health authority of Alessandria has also taken action and data show that at least 150 people have also been vaccinated against Herpes Zoster in a few days. In the ASL City of Turin – Cestari specifies – the cohort affected by the campaign shows that in 2 months, from September to mid-November, there have already been 3,050 doses of anti-Zoster and almost as many of anti-pneumococcus. The 3 centers that currently offer anti-Herpes Zoster are: the San Giovanni Bosco hub, affected by the extraordinary campaign, general practitioners and the clinic in via della Consolata, which is the city hub”.

“Half of the administrations – underlines the expert from the Piedmont region – were made in people with disabilities, diabetics or with COPD. Vaccination hesitancy has also decreased because the campaign, at this specific moment, with the offer of the fourth dose also for the anti-Covid, 40% of those who access, in addition to the anti-Covid, also do the anti-Zostr and adhesion is in fact around 40%”.

During the conference, the spot of the Italia Longeva social campaign #MiVaccinoNonMiAccendo was presented, sponsored by Pubblicità Progresso, aimed at increasing awareness of shingles and the importance of vaccination. In addition to accessibility, communication is important. “We need social media – says Cestari – we plastered the healthcare facilities with posters and we worked on accessibility from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening 5 days a week, within a healthcare facility. I think the strategy both for the future.Counselling is important, being empathic with the elderly and promoting health oriented towards public health to protect the categories at risk, restore trust and recreate a virtuous circle: some come to do the first Covid dose “, concludes the expert.